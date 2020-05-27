Friday the 13th's Jason Has a "Standing Invitation" to Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has numerous licensed Chapters featuring acclaimed horror icons like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Leatherface, but Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise isn’t among the playable characters. His name appears in conversations across Reddit, Dead by Daylight forums, and other parts of the game’s community with every Chapter tease though, so there’s a clear desire to see him in the game. Jason and the rest of the Friday the 13th franchise is currently wrapped up in legal proceedings and ownership debates, but Dead by Daylight game director Mathieu Côté said Jason has a “standing invitation” to the game and would be welcomed with open arms should the opportunity present itself.

Côté spoke to ComicBook.com ahead of Dead by Daylight’s big fourth anniversary reveal where Behaviour Interactive announced its milestone Silent Hill Chapter that’ll add Pyramid Head and more to the game. On the subject of licensed content, we brought up the fact that Jason and Friday the 13th are frequent topics of discussions among players and asked if Behaviour Interactive had ever considered working with that license to get Jason into the game. Côté responded by extending the invitation to Jason and said he’s welcome whenever he’s finished with everything the character has going on in his life.

“Jason has a standing invitation to Dead by Daylight,” Côté said. “Whenever he's ready, whenever he's done with whatever he's got going on in his life right now, he can come in. He's going to be welcomed with open arms.”

It’s sometimes dubious how well fan-requested Chapters would work in Dead by Daylight, but a Friday the 13th Chapter seems like it’d be right at home in The Fog. Chapters routinely come with a Killer, a Survivor, and a map, and the Friday the 13th franchise has no shortage of candidates to meet those requirements. Friday the 13th: The Game, another asymmetrical multiplayer game centered solely around Jason’s franchise, showed that Jason could survive in that genre and that the demand for the character existed.

But the invitation is just that for now: An invitation. Côté didn’t indicate there’d been talks of any kind about adding Jason and other Friday the 13th content to the game. We’d have to see Jason’s legal situation, the same one which brought Friday the 13th: The Game content to a halt, resolved before anything of that nature could happen.

Regardless of what happens with Friday the 13th, Dead by Daylight players can still look forward to playing as Pyramid Head and Cheryl Mason in the game’s new Silent Hill Chapter. That Chapter is set to be released on June 16th, but you can try it now on the PC version’s test servers.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.