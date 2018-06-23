Friday the 13th: The Game Will Receive No New Content

After some uncertainty surrounding Friday the 13th: The Game and some ongoing legal issues involving the parent franchise, the developers have shared a confirmation that no new content will be added to the game regardless of the legal situation’s outcome.

Not long ago, it was reported that all plans for future DLC had been halted in the wake of a lawsuit involving Victor Miller, the original film’s scriptwriter, who’s actively seeking to own the property. The situation has put the game in limbo with Gun Media and IllFonic announcing just over a week ago that the plans for future DLC had been halted. Friday the 13th: The Game’s DLC umbrella includes optional cosmetic packs and kill packs for Jason, but the game’s creators have now said that there are no plans for any new content at all.

“Sorry for the silence as of recent. It’s been a tough couple weeks, as I’m sure you’re aware,” Gun Media’s Wes Keltner said. “But I wanted to address a few questions that I’ve had sent to me personally, as well as questions we’ve received through the official F13 channels. These questions vary but all have a similar tone/request. ‘Is there a chance of any content being added to the game if a ruling on the dispute occurs in the near future?’ The answer is no.”

Hello campers, what you have likely heard is true. Starting today, there will be no future DLC for Friday the 13th: The Game. For more information, please see the link: https://t.co/eIlGiM2JO9 — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) June 11, 2018

While we will not be releasing additional content, we will continue to update the game and add Dedicated Servers for our console players. — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) June 11, 2018

Since speculation about the future of Friday the 13th: The Game started, there have been players looking to save the game way through suggestions regarding how new content can keep being added. Some hoped that the developers could create new content that wasn’t found in the Friday the 13th universe with original Counselors, killers, and maps, but Keltner said that that’s not how this works.

“Development on games can’t just pause indefinitely and pick back up again; it doesn’t work that way. Especially when you have no idea when that future date will occur. We can’t keep building content that may never see the light of day. That’s bad business. I’ve also had questions about adding “non-F13” related content to the game. “Can’t you make a new level or a new counselor that has nothing to do with the films?” We can’t do that either. We can’t add any content, whatsoever. Nada. Not even a new tree or rock. We can only focus on console dedicated servers, bug fixes, and maintenance.”

The fixes and server improvements mentioned above will still be coming, but don’t expect a Pamela killer, a Grendel map, or any new content in the future.