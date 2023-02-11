Dead by Daylight Update Changing Meta Killer Perk

Dead by Daylight's next update will take aim at one of the game's Killer perks that's being used quote often right now, so much so that even Behaviour Interactive itself considers it a meta perk. The perk in question is Eruption, the one added alongside the Resident Evil DLC character Nemesis, and in the next update, players will find that it works a bit differently compared to the current version of the perk.

Eruption currently makes it so that Killers can damage generators and apply the effect to those generators. Every generator that's damaged this way is highlighted, and when a Survivor enters the dying state, all the affected generators blow up and lose 10% of their progress. Survivors who may have been working on a damaged generator would then scream and would gain the incapacitated status effect.

The issue lies in solo play, Behaviour said, where a teammate can't easily warn their allies that they're about to go down thus making the traps much more effective at impacting unexpecting Survivors. To remedy that problem, the incapacitated status effect is being removed from the perk and is being replaced by an effect that reveals the aura of afflicted Survivors.

"Instead, Survivors who are actively working on the generator will scream and reveal their aura to the Killer for 10 seconds," Behaviour said. "Not only will this make the perk less frustrating for solo players, but it will also give the Killer crucial information on the other Survivors' whereabouts so they can attempt to interrupt them."

Part 2 of the Eruption changes include making it so that generators no longer lose 10% of their total progress. Instead, they'll now lose 10% of the current progress which should make it less frustrating for Survivors.

"This means the effect will be less severe on generators with less progress, but more impactful on generators that are nearly completed," Behaviour said.

These changes should be implemented whenever the next Chapter is released. Behaviour has already started teasing that new Chapter, so we'd expect that we'll soon see more teasers as well as a release date to give a better idea of when the update will be out.