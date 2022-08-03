Dead by Daylight Spin-Off Hooked on You Gets Surprise Steam Release

Behaviour Interactive announced earlier in the year plans to release a Dead by Daylight dating simulator called Hooked on You. At that time, no release date for the game was set, but it was said to be out at some point during the summer. After dropping the occasional teaser here and there, Behaviour had people expecting that the game might make an appearance during this month's Behaviour Beyond event, but what Dead by Daylight players probably didn't expect is that the game would be available on the same day.

But Behaviour announced just that during the event by confirming that Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is available right now to play on the PC platform via Steam. The game centers around the protagonist controlled by the player who's found themselves on Murder's Island with "four lusty Killers" found there as well.

"Who are you? How did you get here? Why is the ocean talking to you?" a preview of the game pondered. "Unravel these mysteries and find out what makes each character tick as you flirt, banter, and woo your way into their hearts in this darkly comedic adventure. But choose your words wisely. These Killers are passionate and powerful in equal measure, and this seductive dream can become a nightmare quicker than you think."

Those four Killers in question are The Trapper, The Huntress, The Wraith, and The Spirit with each of them boasting their own unique looks and dialogue options that you most certainly won't see in Dead by Daylight proper. While conversing with the Killers, you can participate in minigames while getting to know the characters and wooing whichever ones you choose to pine after. The game is published by Behaviour but developed by Psyop, the same ones that made I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator in case you're familiar with their work.

During a preview event for the Behaviour event, the company indicated that there was a chance we could see more characters added to the game in the future, so perhaps we'll see the roster of romanceable Killers expanded. Licensed characters are much trickier, they said, given that parties have to agree on how they're portrayed, so perhaps it's best to hope for only the original Killers and Survivors to be added to the game, for now.

Hooked on You is now available on the PC platform via Steam.