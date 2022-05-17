Dead by Daylight Dating Simulator Announced

✖

Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive announced this week one of the most unusual projects ever associated with the game: A dating simulator. It's called Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, and as its name suggests, it'll allow players to flirt with and befriend different characters from the Dead by Daylight universe. The spin-off game is currently scheduled to release during the summer and will only be coming to Steam, though Behaviour isn't ruling out releases on other platforms should there be enough interest in the game.

Hooked on You was revealed on Tuesday during the big Anniversary Event Dead by Daylight's creators have been hyping up recently. A trailer released for the dating sim showed that the four characters who'll be included in the game are The Trapper, The Huntress, The Spirit, and The Wraith, each of those existing in Dead by Daylight as original Killers created by Behaviour.

The game itself takes place on a place called "Murderer's Island" with players able to play as a blank slate character while they interact with these Killers, according to Behaviour during a press event prior to the main Anniversary Event. By interacting with these Killers, you'll find out more about their backstories with players able to make different decisions during these interactions as they play through the visual novel.

It was during this press event that Behaviour confirmed the summer Steam release plans and talked about the possibility of more platform releases. Behaviour routinely shares surveys with players to gauge community interest in different topics, and during one of these surveys, people said they wanted a dating sim game, so here it is. Though this announcement will be a surprise to many, it was hinted at previously whenever trademarks for a Dead by Daylight dating sim were spotted previously.

"You wanted it? You got it! Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim mixes horror, humor and romance to create a fresh way for fans to interact and create an emotional bond with their favorite Killers," Mathieu Côté, the head of partnerships for Dead by Daylight said in a press release accompanying this announcement. "Our goal with our first visual novel is to provide fans with a completely unique and surprising new way to experience the world of Dead by Daylight."

Behaviour also said that it worked with Psyop, the creator of I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator to create this dating sim.

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim does not yet have a specific release date but is scheduled to launch during the summer on Steam.