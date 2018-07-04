Dead by Daylight Devs Say Nobody Cheated in Controversial Tournament

Behaviour Interactive shared a decision regarding a recent Dead by Daylight tournament and said that there was no evidence of any teams cheating.

Within the past few weeks, Dead by Daylight’s first ever official tournament pitted teams from different countries against each other. Because of the distance between the teams that participated, there were some instances of lag throughout the games, but one match between the two teams called The Last Survivor and Tournament Monsters caught viewers’ attention for controversial reasons.

During the match between the teams, viewers noticed that the lag was exceptionally bad and at times seemed to favor the Tournament Monsters, a team from Russia that would go on to win the entire tournament. Multiple threads on the Dead by Daylight subreddit accused Tournament Monsters of using a lag switch, a method of cheating that causes the other players to lag as soon as its convenient for the one using the tool. The clip below was often cited in these types of threads as Tournament Monsters, playing as the Nurse, scooped up a Survivor and placed them on a hook, rubberbanding back and forth the entire way. Tournament commentators from Spaced Esports addressed the lag during the clip by saying it was a “little bit wobbly.”

After Dead by Daylight players raised a stink about the tournament and continued to suggest that the tournament winners took first place by cheating, Behaviour Interactive shared a tweet that linked to the game’s forums where they affirmed that no cheating took place.

“Last week, we had our first official Dead by Daylight tournament on PC, XB1 and PS4. We listened to the reactions from all of you. An important thing left unresolved was the outcome of the PC tournament on Friday,” Behaviour said. “We carefully checked that there were no instances of cheating during the tournament from the winners. We stand by the original results, as validated by the referees: the winning team is Team Tournament Monster and the runner up is Team De pip Squad.”

The gripes with the tournament went deeper than just the suspected lag switching rule though. There was also an instance where a rule was in place to prevent a standoff at the hatch that opens towards the end of a round, though teams and viewers say that the rule was clarified enough to understand how it worked which led to frustration over a ruling. Viewers and Dead by Daylight players also questioned the commentators knowledge about the game in instances such as the tweet below. For reference, using the Hillbilly’s chainsaw as a way to get around the game’s maps quickly is a common tactic used in Dead by Daylight, though the commentators themselves didn’t appear to be aware of the strategy at all.

The full decision from Behaviour can be seen here.