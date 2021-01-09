Dead by Daylight Is Updating 6 Perks

✖

Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive shared their latest insights into the game’s meta and plans for future changes including updates for six different perks. The perks that are being looked at are Diversion, Fixated, Hex: Undying, Iron Maiden, Open Handed, and Second Wind. Some of the changes being made are simple adjustments while others are a bit more involved, and each of them will be released in a future Dead by Daylight update.

While things can always change between now and the time the changes are actually released, we’ve gotten a good idea of what’s to come already from the latest developer update. Behaviour Interactive outlined its plans for the different perks which you can see listed below in the order used above.

Diversion

Diversion has found its way into the hearts of many people in spite of not being particularly powerful. We believe that the world should have more pebbles. With that in mind, we are reducing the time taken to activate Diversion and simplifying its perk tiers to make it more useable at lower levels.

Fixated

Don’t you hate it when you get hit so hard that you forget how to walk slightly faster? Us too. Fixated will now remain active even if you’re injured.

Hex: Undying (more context included in forums post)

Any time a Hex totem is cleansed, it will replace the Hex: Undying totem. Hex: Undying is then deactivated. This ensures that the first totem cleansed is never your other Hex perk.

Any tokens you’ve already accumulated are now kept when the Hex perk transfers totems. This way you’re not starting from scratch part way through a match.

Aura reading only applies to dull totems.

Iron Maiden

It could be very difficult to follow up and hit a Survivor within 15 seconds of them exiting a locker, so we are increasing the duration of the Exposed effect to 30 seconds.

Open Handed

Open Handed makes for some interesting builds, but the low values meant that you needed to convince other Survivors to stack it to see any noticeable results. To make this a more appealing choice, we’ll be increasing the aura reading range bonus to 8/12/16m, but limiting you to the effects of one Open Handed at a time to prevent it from getting out of hand.

Second Wind

Another simple one: We’re reducing the time it takes for Second Wind to heal you after being unhooked.

Dead by Daylight’s Clown Killer is also being updated with those changes planned for the next Mid-Chapter Update.