Dead by Daylight Updates 2 Original Killers

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive announced the plans for the new Mid-Chapter Update this week, but things are working a bit differently this time. There’s so much content to be released, apparently, that the latest Developer Update had to be split into two different parts. The first of those parts released this week detailed some changes happening that involve the powers of two different original Killers in Dead by Daylight.

Those Killers are The Trapper and The Spirit. The Trapper was the very first Killer in the game, and as his name suggests, uses bear traps to ensnare his victims. He’s always started the match with a trap to carry around with more to find around the map, but now, he’ll be starting with more than one trap.

“Having more traps is great and all, but wouldn’t it be nice to carry more than one without add-ons? We sure think so,” Behaviour Interactive said about the changes. “The Trapper will now be able to carry—and start with—two bear traps by default. This will help you get up and running quicker without relying on add-ons. The Trapper’s bag add-ons have been adjusted or repurposed accordingly.”

Two of his add-ons have also been adjusted. Tension Spring now automatically resets bear traps two seconds after Survivors escape from them, and Trapper Sack now results in all bear traps being carried from the start instead of spawning around the map at the tradeoff of not being able to pick up traps again.

While The Trapper received a buff, The Spirit wasn’t so lucky. This DLC Killer’s been nerfed so that it’s easier to determine when the character is using her phasewalking power and when she’s faking it. Those changes are detailed below:

The Spirit

Any Survivor within 24m of The Spirit will now hear a directional phase sound. This lets you know whether or not she is phasing and also gives you a rough idea of which direction she’s coming from.

The Spirit’s footsteps will now kick up dust while she is phasing. Keen Survivors may be able to pinpoint where she is, but tall grass and other obstacles may make it difficult.

Similar to The Trapper, two add-ons for The Spirit were changed as well. Wakizashi Saya now allows The Spirit to use the active ability button to instantly return to the husk and end the power’s effect while Senko Hanabi causes The Spirit’s husk to explode and block vaulting locations shortly after the phasewalk ends.

Those are the main changed detailed, but a few other Killers had their add-ons adjusted, too. Those details and more can be seen through the official developer update from Behaviour Interactive.