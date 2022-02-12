Dead by Daylight’s Full Ringu Chapter Reveal Is Coming Soon

Dead by Daylight’s next Chapter will be fully revealed soon, developer Behaviour Interactive announced this week. That Chapter is the Ringu DLC revealed towards the end of 2021 which is inspired by the works of novelist Kōji Suzuki, though many players may better know this psychological horror classic from movies like The Ring and others in the series. The Chapter itself will be fully revealed on February 15th with more details to be shared then.

Behaviour confirmed the date for the next Chapter reveal on social media this week with a slightly different version of the teaser trailer released previously. This one shows what appears to be Sadako Yamamura, the antagonist of Ringu, beginning to climb out of the well which is itself inseparable from the franchise. The previous trailer, by comparison, stopped short of showing any actual people or entities in the filed of view and showed only the well.

The extra footage itself lasts only a few more seconds compared to what was seen before, so there’s still tons to learn about the new Chapter. We don’t yet know what Survivors or Killers will be added, though the trailer gives us a pretty good idea that it’ll be the entity people are most familiar with. The full package would presumably be a Survivor, Killer, and a map, but some Chapters in the past have left out one or two of those parts to produce only one of the components instead.

Even after the Killer and possibly a Survivor are revealed, we’ll still have perks, powers, and more to learn about, so there’s plenty more to come. Cosmetics and things of that nature are worth looking forward to as well, but the draw with any of these licensed Chapters is always the Killer that’s added.

Once the Chapter’s revealed, expectations set from previous Chapters suggest that we’ll see the Ringu content head to the PTB soon afterwards for players to test out. If the powers and perks and everything else isn’t made public alongside the trailer that’ll debut on February 15th, you can bet that information will make its way online once players get their hands on the playable characters.

Dead by Daylight’s Ringu Chapter doesn’t yet have a release date, but expect that to change on February 15th.