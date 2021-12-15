Dead by Daylight Reveals New Ringu Chapter and Release Window

This year is quickly coming to a close, and Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive already has big plans for 2022. Today, the company revealed a new chapter based on Ringu, the Japanese horror classic that inspired The Ring. The original story centers on a mysterious video tape which, after viewing, kills the watcher within just seven days. Ringu has had a profound impact on the horror industry over the years, and it’s a terrific candidate for the next Dead by Daylight chapter. The franchise is owned by Kadokawa Corporation, and producer Reiko Imayasu talked up the upcoming collaboration.

“We are very excited for the collaboration with Behaviour Interactiveand the Dead by Daylight team,”Imayasu said in a press release.”We’ll be sending one of our most haunting characters to the Fog to pourdown horrors that will rival all the great predecessors. Fans shouldbeware of their heart; this deadly newcomer will definitely strike them,and they will tremble with fear whilst they wait.”

A brief teaser for the new chapter can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

So far, reception to the announcement has been fairly strong! Players are a bit disappointed they’ll be waiting until March for the new content, but the game’s latest chapter, Portrait of a Murder, just released last month. Details are slim at this point, but the killer will likely be Sadako (known as Samara in the remake). The survivor is unknown, but many fans on social media are lobbying for Brenda Meeks, from Scary Movie. The parody film included elements based on The Ring, and included a scene where the character Brenda fights Samara. That’s probably unlikely for multiple reasons, but fans will have to wait until March gets closer before we learn more!

Dead by Daylight is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Google Stadia, and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Dead by Daylight? What do you think about the Ringu collaboration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!