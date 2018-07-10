Dead Cells Gets an Official Release Date, Trailer

Just a few days ago, we talked about how the Metroidvania-style adventure game Dead Cells would be getting a special Signature edition for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. But some folks were wondering when the game would find a general release, since the only date we had at the moment was for the special edition coming on August 17.

Well, the good news is we don’t have to wait too long outside of that window. Today, the developers at Motion Twin have confirmed that the game will arrive digitally for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on August 7! You can watch the reveal in the trailer above. It’ll also be in “full” release on Steam as well.

The game arrived on PC last year as an Early Access title and became an immediate hit with old-school players, selling quite well and becoming a big hit for the indie community.

Need a reminder of how awesome Dead Cells is? Check out the features below!

You grew up with the roguelikes, witnessed the rise of the roguelites and even the birth of the roguelite-lites? We’d now like to present for your consideration our RogueVania, the illegitimate child of a modern Roguelite (Rogue Legacy, Binding of Isaac, Enter the Gungeon, Spelunky, etc.) and an old-school MetroidVania (Castlevania: SotN and its ilk).

RogueVania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath.

2D Souls-lite Action: Tough but fair combat, more than fifty weapons and spells with unique gameplay, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble.

Nonlinear progression: Sewers, Ossuary or Remparts? Once unlocked, special permanent abilities allow you to access new paths to reach your objective. Opt for the path that suits your current build, your play style or just your mood.

Exploration: Secret rooms, hidden passages, charming landscapes. Take a moment to stroll the towers and breath in that fresh sea mist infused air…

Interconnected levels and progressive unlocking of access to the island provides you with a real incentive to explore your surroundings. Add in a degree of evolution for your character and permanent weapon upgrades and you can see where Dead Cells borrows from the long line of MetroidVanias that precede it.

At the end of the day though, it’s YOUR skills as a player that matter most! Roguelites are about constantly getting better, until what was an insurmountable obstacle becomes a walk in the park. Unforgiving combat wed to the absence of any kind of safety net makes for an adrenalin pumping ride each and every run and unrivaled replayability.

