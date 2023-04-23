Dead Island 2 Missing Major Feature at Launch for Some Players

Dead Island 2 was finally released yesterday on PC and both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles after years of delays and uncertainty if the sequel was ever actually going to come out. That said, Dead Island 2 players on PS4 and Xbox One are going to need to wait even longer to access one feature available on other versions of the game. More specifically, PS4 and Xbox One players currently can't host co-op sessions. Developer Dambuster Studios has confirmed it's working on remedying this, but provides no date on when this remedy will roll out.

"Due to the game's graphic requirements, the host must play on the latest generation console (PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S) or one of the Generation 8+ consoles (PlayStation 4 Pro/Xbox One X). Base Generation 8 consoles (PlayStation 4/Xbox One|S) will not be able to host the game at launch, but they will be able to join it," says "We're working on giving the option to host on all consoles in the future. PC players can both host and join co-op sessions."

What exactly these "graphic requirements" are, Dambuster Studos doesn't say. That said, if it provides any more insight into the problem or relays word when it will be fixed, we will be sure to update the story with said information.

Dead Island 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Like many new AAA games, Dead Island 2 costs $69.99 rather than $59.99. As you may know, this price change started going into effect for many games at the start of this current console generation.

"Dead Island 2 is far from a perfect game, but given everything it took to get it here, it's damn near close to a miracle that it turned out as good as it did," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "It's pretty difficult to make a zombie game that feels like it has something new to offer after all of these years, but Dead Island 2 largely manages to succeed. After a zombie virus tears Los Angeles apart, a bunch of otherwise ordinary citizens are left stranded and forced to find their own way out of the blood-soaked streets of sunny California. You play as one of six different selectable characters (though this doesn't seem to directly impact the story) and seemingly immune to the virus, making you a potential candidate for a vaccine. It's up to you to figure out how to get out of this apocalyptic hellhole and also possibly stop this infection from destroying all of humanity."