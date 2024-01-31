Death Stranding 2 Second Trailer Reveals 2025 Release Date

A little over a year since its initial reveal, Death Stranding 2 has resurfaced, courtesy of the new PlayStation State of Play. This is the second ever trailer for the game, and is a bit more revealing than the first. That said, PlayStation fans already know what they are in for. Not only is this a sequel, but Kojima's crazy, weird trailers are also well documented. And this new trailer is right on branding for Death Stranding and Hideo Kojima.

Unfortunately, what the trailer does not include is a release date, but it does reveal new characters, and new celebrity cameos, such as legendary direction George Miller.

Death Stranding 2 is in development for the PS5, and the PS5 only. The first game did eventually come to PC, and then mobile devices, but right now there's no word of the sequel doing this. If this does happen, which it probably will, we probably won't hear about it until after the game releases for PS5. Meanwhile, like most sequels, you're going to want to have played Death Stranding going into this. If you haven't already, you should. As our review can attest to, it was one of the best PS4 games.

"The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life's biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima's signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it."

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Death Stranding 2 look? Will you be checking it out when it releases?