Death Stranding Crosses Over With Metal Gear Solid In Adorable Crossover Art

The best video game character of 2019 is Death Stranding’s BB. There’s no room to disagree. That said, one of the best video game characters of 2015 is DD, also known as D-Dog, from Metal Gear Solid V. Both are amazing, unrivaled characters. However, there is one character out there in an alternate universe that’s better: BB-Dog. That’s right, D-Dog, but in one of those BB holders. And yes it’s as adorable as you think it is. Taking to Instagram, artist Boss Battle shared their latest piece of Death Stranding art, which features the game crossing over with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

The artwork itself is pretty simple, but sometimes you don’t need to be Francisco Goya and reinvent the wheel. Turns out if you take a puppy D-Dog, put it in a BB chamber, and have Big Boss hold it up affectionately, you create the best piece of art ever.

Personally, if I had to pick one or another, I’d go with BB over DD, but it’s pretty close. In a perfect world, Kojima makes a sequel to Death Stranding and adds D-Dog to the game. No need to explain why either, just have D-Dog follow Sam around everywhere. That has Game of the Year winner written all over it.

Death Stranding is available for PS4 and at the moment, only PS4. However, it will be coming to PC sometime next year. For more news, rumors, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed Kojima game, click here.

“The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it.”