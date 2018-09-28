New ‘Death Stranding’ Details Teases Guillermo de Toro’s “Special Appearance,” New Characters

Slowly but surely we are piecing together the puzzle that is Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding. The famed developer took to his Twitter recently to give us a whole new list of puzzle pieces to add to the bigger picture, including a first look at the Mystery Soldier and Guillermo del Toro’s “special appearance.”

“Here’s the character of Guillermo del Toro who was kind enought to make a special appearance in Death Standing,” said Kojima-san in his recent Twitter-fest. “Because I respectfully wanted him to prioritize his filmmaking, we have scanned his face and body into 3D and let other actors do his performance and voice.”

We’ve already seen our first look at “The Bionic Woman” in previous trailers, but we’ve got a closer look at mads Mikkelen’s character as well:

He also included a teaser with all of the main characters so far in one unique piece of artwork and we think we fell in love just a little bit more:

Unfortunately we still don’t have a release date for the highly anticipated new title from Kojima Productions but you can catch up on all of the news and trailers we’ve had thus far right here with our Game Hub. It’s not a release date, but it’s something!