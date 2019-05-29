Hideo Kojima Reveals New Death Stranding Details

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding has now had its big reveal, and we’ve gotten another lengthy trailer from it along with some new details from the game’s creator himself. As expected, we’re still far from knowing everything about it since the trailer was nearly as cryptic as the other reveals from before that showed off shadowy figures, babies, and the protagonist who’s played by Norman Reedus. A special message from Kojima cleared up some of the lingering questions from before the reveal and gave some insights into what the creator hopes players will get out of the game.

Shortly after the trailer above was revealed, Kojima shared a message on his Twitter account that included a link to the game’s page and some new details. Kojima calls Death Stranding “a completely new type of action game” and says that it’s about people who have built up their “walls” and are used to living in isolation.

“Death Stranding is a completely new type of action game, where the goal of the player is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society,” Kojima said. “It is created so that all elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of the Strand or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing create new bonds or ‘Strands’ with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others.”

Questions remain even after that synopsis, but it at least gives us an idea of what Kojima’s vision for Death Stranding is.

The trailer above showed some impressive live-action cutscenes and actual gameplay as Sam evades enemies and the shadowy figures. Sam can fight back with melee attacks or weapons, stealth his way through some situations, and can ride vehicles at times. It also boasted the roster full of talent that extends far beyond just Reedus. If you combine what’s shown in the trailer with Kojima’s new details and the synopsis released last year, we’ve got our best understanding yet about Death Stranding.

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” a synopsis of the game stated. “Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.