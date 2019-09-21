Death Stranding Will Make You Feel Very Lonely, Confirms Kojima

Some games aim to be fun, others thought-provoking. Kojima’s aim with Death Stranding: make you feel very lonely. Oh, and it will make you feel lost as well. I guess being lonely and being lost kinda go together. Whatever the case, if you like feeling lost and lonely, then Death Stranding is the game for you. In fact, the game can be so stressful and depressing at times that Kojima gave protagonist Sam his own private room he can escape to. Here, he can take funny selfies, go to the bathroom, try on different outfits, shotgun beers, and much more.

“Death Stranding is the game you feel very lonely during playing it,” said Kojima on Twitter. “The nature surrounds you is so beautiful, but also relentlessly tough, the mules force to keep fearful tension, and the BTs are so dark & scary, gives you stressed. That’s why this Private Room is necessary.”

At this point you probably don’t need me to tell you this, but, Death Stranding is really weird. In fact, Death Stranding is so weird that we have an entire article dedicated to highlighting some of its weirdness.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on November 8. For more news and media on the game, click here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the title:

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”