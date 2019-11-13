Death Stranding Player Puts Other Porters to Shame With Epic Recovery

Death Stranding is finally out on PS4, and players are finally starting to sink their teeth into the new Hideo Kojima game. Now, if you’ve played the strange new experimental game from the Metal Gear Solid creator, you’ll know that cargo is life. You’re only worth the value of your cargo in Death Stranding, which means going above and beyond to make sure it’s not damaged as you cross America, scale mountains, walk through rivers, and try and avoid junkies and floating monsters. That all said, if you thought you were a good Porter, well I have news for you: you’re not as good as KaosDub, who can defy the game’s physics when needed to make sure no damage comes to their cargo.

Taking to Reddit, the aforementioned player posted a brief video from one of their recent sessions while playing the game, and as you can see, it features an incredible recovery. Short story made even shorter, the player tries to cross a river via a ladder. Easy, right? Well, they are on their bike. Now, you can drive across ladders on bikes, but it’s difficult. That said, right off the bat things went wrong for the seasoned Porter, however, they were able to recover in incredible fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this is more lucky than skillful, but it’s impressive nonetheless, and worthy of a S-rank by itself. That would have been a very bad drop. That river looks too deep to walk, so if the player fell, not only would the cargo go everywhere, but the BB would freak out. And nobody likes when the BB freaks out.

Death Stranding is available for PS4. Further, it’s scheduled to come to PC sometime next year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Most big-budget games just don’t take risks these days,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “With Death Stranding, Kojima has taken one million risks, and virtually all of them pay off. Like the box art says, it’s ‘a Hideo Kojima game,’ and there’s nothing else quite like it.