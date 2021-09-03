Death Stranding Director's Cut Reveals Release Date for Final Trailer

✖

Kojima Productions has revealed when it will be releasing the final trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut, which is the upcoming PlayStation 5 iteration of the popular 2019 title. Although we don't currently know what exactly this new video for the game will have in store, it marks the end of a long list of trailers associated with the game that have been releasing over the course of the past five years.

Divulged on social media today, Kojima Productions announced that it is releasing the last trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut on Wednesday, September 8. The video itself is set to go live at 12:00 AM PST/3:00 AM EST and will appear on the studio's own YouTube channel. In all likelihood, this should be the trailer that director Hideo Kojima has been teasing over the past month on Twitter. In recent weeks, Kojima even provided insight with fans into his thought process when it came to stitching this trailer together.

Wednesday, September 8th, tune in to watch the "FINAL TRAILER" for DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT. You won’t want to miss it!

Airs on the KJP YouTube channel, Wednesday at 4PM/JST, 8AM/BST, 12AM/PST.https://t.co/PJQ6iBxsqj#DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/GYxu1IvbgK — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 3, 2021

While this trailer will no doubt continue to highlight many of the new features seen in the Director's Cut, as mentioned, the fact that this is the final trailer we'll likely ever see for Death Stranding is also pretty notable. For those that don't remember, Death Stranding was first revealed by Hideo Kojima all the way back at E3 2016 and continued to receive a number of bizarre new trailers over the years in the lead up to the game's launch in 2019. Many of those trailers have gone on to be some of the most iconic of the past decade within the gaming space. To have one last video associated with the title come about next week definitely marks the end of this chapter at Kojima Productions.

As a whole, Death Stranding Director's Cut is right around the corner and is slated to arrive later this month on September 24. The game will also be coming solely to PlayStation 5, with an upgrade option being available to those who already own the title on PlayStation 4.

Are you planning to pick up Death Stranding Director's Cut later this month, or are you still on the fence? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.