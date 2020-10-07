Destiny 2: Beyond Light Reveals New Weapons and Armor

Bungie has pulled back the curtain on some of the new weapons and armor players can expect to see when the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion releases next month. In a brand-new trailer (which can be found at the top of this post), Bungie has shown how some of these items will be used when players visit Europa. It should be noted that these are not the only new weapons and armor options that will appear in Beyond Light, but rather a taste of what's to come in the expansion. A list of the revealed items from Bungie can be found below:

Exotic Weapons

Exotic Pulse Rifle: No Time to Explain*

Exotic Sniper Rifle: Cloudstrike

Exotic Sword: The Lament

Exotic Grenade Launcher: Salvation’s Grip

Exotic Armor

Titan Exotic Helmet: Precious Scars

Titan Exotic Gauntlets: Icefall Mantle

Hunter Exotic Gauntlets: Arthrys’s Embrace

Hunter Exotic Helmet: Mask of Bakris

Warlock Exotic Helmet: Dawn Chorus

Warlock Exotic Gauntlets: Necrotic Grip

The new trailer certainly looks promising! It remains to be seen how the Destiny 2 community will adapt to these new additions, and what impact they might have on gameplay. According to Bungie, the weapons and armor that are being added to the game will complement the play style of all Destiny 2 fans. That's a lofty goal, but it should give players some hope in case the announced weapons and armor don't seem appealing.

Beyond Light is the first of three expansions that were announced for Destiny 2 back in June. The expansion will have a new storyline, which will unravel as players explore the frozen Europa region. Following Beyond Light, The Witch Queen expansion is set to release in 2021, while Lightfall has a 2022 release window. These additions will give fans plenty to do in the game over the next few years, and it shows that Bungie is committed to supporting Destiny 2 for a long time to come!

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC, with a free next-gen update set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Beyond Light will release on November 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about the Beyond Light expansion? What do you think of the weapons and armor revealed thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!