Destiny 2: Bungie Addresses Player Questions Concerning Nightfall Scoring

As mentioned earlier today during the Iron Banner talks, Bungie continues to make progress with their 2018 outline plans for Destiny 2 including integrating what players loved from the first shooter. There have been some phenomenal changes to the MMO already since launch, but the team still has a lot of work ahead of them as they tend to mending their relationship with the player base.

One of the recent additions to the online shooter is the focus on Challenge Cards and Nightfall Scoring. The Nightfall Scoring went live during the recent this past Tuesday and Bungie decided to answer a few of the common questions they’ve been getting about the feature. In an effort towards clarity and transparency, here is the breakdown from the team:

How do players acquire Nightfall emblem variants?

Dev Team: Nightfall emblem variants have a chance to drop from Nightfall completions. It’s not related to challenges, and it’s not a guaranteed drop. For each variant, the chance increases from 0% to as high as 50% at specific score thresholds per variant. Currently, those thresholds are as follows:

Tier 1: 20k

Tier 2: 40k

Tier 3: 60k

Tier 4: 80k

Why aren’t those tiers visible in-game, and will they ever change?

Dev Team: We’re planning to adjust the score thresholds as we come to better understand what the community considers an impressive high score, and we don’t currently have a great way to display dynamic settings like that. Every week that a Nightfall returns, we may increase the Aura threshold based on community high scores from the previous week that Nightfall was active. We’ll do that based on some percentile of the community, potentially the top 10%. The current 60k threshold is based on internal playtests—we expect the community to be better than us, so it should be expected that threshold will increase the next time “Tree of Probabilities” comes around.

Why were base Nightfall modifiers removed?

Dev Team: The removal of the base modifiers from Nightfall is because we want to emphasize core combat in this initial release and let the community define the meta for a high-scoring Nightfall run. We can certainly revisit the modifiers in the future—they’re not dead and buried. Open to player feedback.

Note: We are currently investigating an issue where Heroic Mercury Adventure modifiers are not appearing for some players. This was not intentional, and we’ll update you on the status of the issue when we have more information.

We’re planning on reporting the top three fireteam high scores each week. Right now, Json#11981, Mercer#11929, and loaked#11981 are leading with a score of 222,873. Think you can best them before the reset? We’ll post the top scores next Tuesday after the reset.

