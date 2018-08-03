Destiny 2 Reveals Cayde-6 Exclusive Collector’s Box

Cayde-6 is a witty, comedic Hunter that served as a mentor and friend in Bungie’s Destiny 2 and fans were heartbroken to find out that his time on-screen was limited when the third major expansion drops later this year; Forsaken. Though the character’s time in the MMO’s narrative may be coming up, his time in our hearts can live on thanks to a newly unveiled Collector’s Box for fans of the Bungie shooter.

Simply called the Cayde-6 Collection, which in itself makes it cool, the latest bundle is all about our favourite Hunter Vanguard in a last ditch effort for fans to celebrate this beloved character before we say our final farewells. For those interested, the Cayde-6 collection includes a journal, a themed coffee mug, and adorable chibi sheet magnet, a Ghost mini-vinyl figure, an Earth patch, and a bumper sticker with his famous catchphrase: “Eyes up, Guardian.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will also be an in-game reward as well for those that purchase the Cayde-6 collection in the form of an exclusive emblem by the name of Guaridan’s Call. This emblem will be offered as a digital code to be redeemed within the game itself.

As to why Bungie felt the need to kill off the character, they explained their decision earlier this year. “There wasn’t a single lightning moment where someone unveiled a grand design about killing Cayde,” said project lead Scott Taylor. “It was much more organic than that and developed from a series of ideas we were trying to explore. We wanted to tell a story with huge stakes, but have those stakes be really personal to the player. We’ve done aliens trying to destroy the universe with the consequences of failure resulting in catastrophe. What if we could get that feeling with something closer to home, and more relatable? That was appealing.”

He added, “We started discussing what we cared about as Guardians, and it became clear that the Vanguard had really come alive as characters for our fans. So each of the expansions over the last year have focused on them: Ikora in Curse of Osirsis, Zavala in Warmind and now Cayde in Forsaken. We haven’t taken a player off the board like this before, and we realized that the loss of Cayde would mean more to the Player than any other possible external threat we could think of. All the ideas came together and formed what became Forsaken.”

We’ll see for ourselves soon enough when Forsaken launches on September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

Order your Cayde-6 collection here!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.