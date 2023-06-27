New Destiny 2 Update Brings Fixes to Weapons and Armor, Patch Notes Revealed

Bungie has today released the latest update for Destiny 2 across all platforms. Currently in the midst of Season 21 (titled Season of the Deep), the latest chapter in the ongoing first-person shooter has struggled a bit to find its footing since it launched roughly a month ago. Fortunately, for those who have been experiencing problems with Destiny 2 lately, Bungie has released a new patch that should make the shooter moderately better.

Available to download and install at this moment, Destiny 2 update version 7.1.0.3 looks to make a handful of small tweaks. Notably, this patch rectifies a handful of problems that have been present with weapons and armor. These errors are hyper-specific and are largely only associated with certain pieces of gear that some players might never use. Other than this, Bungie has also made some changes to vendors, raids, and the Crucible. None of these adjustments are going to drastically change D2, but they're surely appreciated by players who have been running into these problems.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Destiny 2 update attached below.

ACTIVITIES

CRUCIBLE

Fixed an issue where the Powerlifter Triumph could be completed before gilding the Glorious Seal.

Competitive : Improved matchmaking times at higher skill tiers.

: Improved matchmaking times at higher skill tiers. Trials of Osiris : Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access the game mode while on step 3 of the introductory quest.

: Fixed an issue where some players were unable to access the game mode while on step 3 of the introductory quest. Trials of Osiris: Increased the drop rate of Adept weapons on 7-win cards after going Flawless that week.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

Ghosts of the Deep: Fixed an issue where players could respawn outside the final encounter's arena.

COMMENDATIONS

Fixed an issue where players could not access the Commendations screen after using the Wish Wall in The Last Wish Raid.

Fixed an issue where players could not access the Commendations screen after finishing a Deep Dive activity.

FISHING

Fixed an issue where the new Exotic fish Whispering Mothcarp could not be obtained.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Updated the Cenotaph Mask description to correctly state its perk behavior. The description has been updated to the following:

Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Trace Rifle's magazine from reserves. Damaging a vehicle, boss, or Champion with a Trace Rifle marks them as the target. When an ally defeats the marked target, Special ammo is generated for you and Heavy ammo for your allies.

Fixed an issue where the rebound wave from Khepri's Horn was not dealing damage to enemies already damaged by the first wave.

Fixed an issue where the Couturier Longcoat ornament would show a hole underneath the right arm. If the issue persists, Warlocks are advised to contact their local Tower tailor.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where both Sweet Business and Telesto explosions could damage enemies through walls or other geometry.

Fixed an issue where Hollow Denial's sound effects could trigger sensitivity episodes for players with Semicircular Canal Dehiscence (SSCD).

Fixed an issue where unlocking the pattern for the Bump in the Night required a Season 17 entitlement to unlock.

VENDORS

Fixed an issue where the Eververse tab would experience slowdowns in PC.

Fixed an issue where Red War Exotic focusing could award incorrect Exotics.

GENERAL

LOCALIZATION

Chinese