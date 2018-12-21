Shocking New ‘Destiny 2’ Cutscene Hides an Easter Egg for a Fan Favorite

By now, many have either seen the new cutscene for Destiny 2’s Forsaken for themselves, or at least heard about it from somewhere else. The shocking turn of events means big things for the road ahead and everything we thought we knew has pretty much gone out the window. Keeping this first paragraph pretty vague for spoiler’s sake, but other than the big revelation – there was another feature in the big cutscene that you might have missed and it seems to be a nod to our favorite hunter.

Spoilers beyond this point, you have been warned:

For those Guardians that have already played the latest expansion, the entire premise of Forsaken revolves around avenging Cayde-6’s untimely death, a death dealt by Prince Uldren Sov. Players find out that Sov is also a victim of manipulation – the entire expansion essentially is one giant grey area.

Now with the new cutscene showing Sov not only alive but now a Guardian himself thanks to a wandering ghost – which you can read all about right here – the series is about to take a much darker turn and everything we thought we knew about the structure of the game is about to change. But while we were all ooh-ing and aah-ing over Sov’s big reveal, it’s possible that the shadow behind him was completely missed. Luckily, the Internet is always here to help and one Redditor was quick to the draw.

When looking at the shadow that Uldren Sov’s body casts, it’s not his shadow. Instead, it appears to be the shadow of Cayde-6. Friendly reminder that our beloved hunter was killed by Sov, which makes this a shocking juxtaposition for those that are swept up in the latest narrative.

Could this be a simple tribute and showing of a full-circle type closure? A road to redemption sort of deal? Or is this hinting at something bigger? With so many fan theories suggesting that Cayde could be making a comeback in a big way, this would certainly add fuel to that fire, though Bungie is no stranger to simply including small tributary nods in their games as well.

What do you think about the drastic plot twist? What does Uldren Sov’s return mean for players and Mara’s quest to defeat the Taken? Do you think Cayde-6 could be making a return himself? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!