‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Will Include Previous Expansions Starting Next Week

Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion has been hailed for the journey players have been asking for since day one. Not only does it offer an incredible story, but the new gear and the new Gambit Mode makes it a true delight for fans of the MMO. For those that want to get in on the action but haven’t purchased the previous expansions, there’s good news:

“Effective October 16, the purchase of Destiny 2: Forsaken will include the two expansions included in the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass.” Those who already have Forsaken and the previous expansions and play before October 16 get these exclusive items: pic.twitter.com/npRFrHJUkT — Bungie Informer (@BungieInformer) October 11, 2018

The previous expansions include Warmind and Curse of Osiris:

Warmind Journey through a new destination on the polar ice caps of Mars, Hellas Basin. Experience the all-new Story missions and Adventures. Fight your way through escalating waves of Hive in an all-new ritual activity to redeem new rewards each week. Earn and wield a powerful arsenal of Warmind themed weapons, armor, and gear.

Curse of Osiris Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student – Ikora Rey. Continue your guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in an entirely new destination, Mercury. Compete in new mulitplayer arenas and co-op activities. Earn and wield a powerful arsenal of Osiris themed weapons, armor, and gear.



Forsaken is an incredible journey, but be prepared for those feels, “The Reef has fallen to lawlessness, and now the most-wanted criminals in the galaxy – the Barons & Uldren Sov – have organized a jailbreak at the Prison of Elders. You and Cayde-6 have been sent in to bring law and order back to the embattled facility, but things do not go to plan. Facing insurmountable odds, Cayde-6 ends up paying the ultimate price. Beyond the Vanguard’s authority, you’ll venture into the Reef alone and take justice into your own hands. Explore new regions, awaken new powers, earn a wealth of new weapons, and uncover lost Awoken secrets. The hunt is on.”

Destiny 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.