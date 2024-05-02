Splatoon 3's Next Splatfest Is All About the End of the World

It's the end of the world as we know it, and Splatoon 3 fans feel fine. That's because the next Splatfest theme has been announced, and this one asks players what they would do if they knew the world was coming to an end. It's a bit... dark for a franchise that started by asking players to choose whether they prefer dogs or cats, but Splatoon does take place in a post-apocalyptic setting, so it's kind of fitting! The three options this time are: Same Ol' (for those that wouldn't do anything different), Bucket List (get it all in while you can), or Save the World (if, like Lenny Bruce, you're not afraid).

The next Splatfest competition will begin on May 17th at 5 p.m. PT, and will run through May 19th at 5 p.m. PT. The art accompanying today's Splatfest announcement can be found below.

As always, each of the game's idols will be repping one of the teams, with Shiver on Team Same Ol', Frye on Team Bucket List, and Big Man on Team Save the World. Honestly, that feels pretty fitting, as Big Man seems like the type that would jump into action to stop the world from crumbling. Big Man has been racking up the wins in 2024, with victories in January, March, and in last month's Spring Fest competition. It will be interesting to see if players flock to him again, or if they'd handle the end of the world a little differently.

What Will Splatoon Fans Choose?

Following the announcement, a number of Splatoon fans have shared their thoughts on the new theme. Many have said that they probably would spend their last day on Earth the same way they would any other day, while others pointed to Frye's path as the one that makes the most sense: why wouldn't you try to cram in as much as you could before it was all over? Of course, others like the idea of trying to prevent that major cataclysm from happening, even if it seems foolish. It's an intriguing philosophical dilemma, and there's no real right answer.

How Many Splatfests Have There Been in Splatoon 3?

This marks the 16th Splatfest since Splatoon 3 released back in 2022. It remains to be seen how many of these competitions there will be in the game, or if the final competition will offer some kind of teaser for the next entry in the series. The final "traditional" Splatfest in Splatoon 2 was Chaos vs. Order, which had a major impact on the narrative for Splatoon 3 (as well as the Side Order DLC). With a new Nintendo system reportedly arriving next year, it seems highly likely that Splatoon 4 will follow shortly after. As such, we could get some kind of hint in the coming months.

