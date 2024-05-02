Epic Games Store's New Free Games Save You $45

Epic Games Store has not one, but two new free games for EGS users to download for free. This week, the two games combine for a value of $45, so there is opportunity for substantial savings. And unlike some weeks, both games are fairly notable, though neither is AAA nor of the upmost consequence. That said, and as always, once claimed, the games are yours to keep, no strings attached. There is subscription required nor is this anything akin to a rental, or a demo, or a free trial. It is a proper free download forever attached to your Epic Games Store account.

As for the games this week, they are Orcs Must Die! 3 and Cat Quest II. The former is a 2020 game that retails for $30 from Robot Entertainment. While its name suggests it is the third game in the series, it is actually the fourth game in the Orcs Must Die series. The other game hails from 2019 as a sequel to 2017's Cat Quest. It was developed by Gentlebros and published by PQube, both of which are currently working on bringing a third game in the series, Cat Quest III, to the market.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game:

Orcs Must Die! 3:

About: "Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo, or 2 player co-op, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series. New to the series, War Scenarios pit players against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders."

Cat Quest II

About: "Cat Quest II is a 2D open-world action-RPG set in a fantasy realm of cats and dogs. Under threat from a continuing war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, Cat Quest II tells the tail of two kings, brought together against their will, on a journey of paw-some discovery to reclaim their thrones. Play as both a cat and dog as you explore their kingdoms solo or with a friend! Quest in a world filled with magic, curious monsters, and go on a catventure like never before!"

If you decide to check out either of these games now that they are free via Epic Games Store, here's what to expect. Cat Quest II is set to put you back 7 to 12 hours, depending on completion rate, playstyle, and skill level. Meanwhile, Orcs Must Die 3 is going to take most players 10 to 18 hours, however, completionists will need roughly 50 hours with it.