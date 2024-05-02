Gray Zone Warfare Hotfix Adds Way to Change Factions

Many Gray Zone Warfare players who talked their friends into getting the new early access tactical FPS with them found themselves in awkward positions after people chose opposing factions, thus making co-op play nigh impossible. Complicating that issue further was the lack of an option to repick your faction meaning that once you made a choice, you were stuck with it. Thankfully, Madfinger Games has moved quickly in responding to this oversight in Gray Zone Warfare and has already made it so that players can repick their factions, but you'll need to wipe your character in order to do so.

This option to wipe your progress and pick a different faction was a top request from the growing Gray Zone Warfare community and is the only major change added in this second hotfix following the first that was released earlier in the week. The brief notes for the update can be found below:

Gray Zone Warfare Hotfix #2 Patch Notes

Fixes

[Fixed] Several GPU-related crashes.

Changes

[Changed] Added the option to wipe the character from the main menu. Wiping the character will let you go through character creation and choose a faction. You will receive edition rewards again. Only characters older than 1 hour can be wiped. Your game will shut down upon wiping. This action is irreversible.

In the same patch notes for the update, Madfinger Games clarified that you can only do this action once per hour, so be sure your faction repick is the one you want lest you'll be waiting again. Another issue that players have been experiencing results in characters' heads being completely invisible, so if you've encountered that recurring bug, Madfinger suggested a wipe with the caveat that the bug could pop up again until a more permanent solution is in place.

"We've listened to your feedback, and an account wipe option is now live in #GrayZoneWarfare. After wiping, all your progress will reset and the game will shut down smoothly. Upon relaunching, you will go through the character creation and get Edition Content and starter gear again. Opt for a character wipe to switch factions or to recover from a missing head/secure container bug (Note: This problem might reoccur until we release a proper fix)."

Since launch, Gray Zone Warfare advocates have praised the potential of the game and its detailed, involved systems, though some detractors have criticized the launch saying that it wasn't ready yet. The game got a very limited playtest extended to content creators which helped it blow up on Twitch, but Gray Zone Warfare didn't really have a beta or alpha period that'd allow for a meaningful number of players to join. As such, the game's sitting at a "Mixed" review score on Steam, though based on what some of the Discord moderators and Madfinger developers have been saying, many of the issues players have been experiencing and subsequently putting in their reviews are due to players trying Gray Zone Warfare on outdated systems.