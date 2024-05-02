Free Prime Gaming Games for May 2024 Revealed

Another month of free Prime Gaming games from Amazon kicks off today on May 2nd with Star Wars, Tomb Raider, and several more games making up the nine-piece giveaway this month. Hot off the heels of the Fallout TV show which drove people back to the Fallout games in ways people never expected, Prime Gaming subscribers will also be happy to hear that another Fallout game – the best one, depending on who you ask – will be given away for free in May as well. Outside of these free games, in-game rewards for Prime Gaming's usual partners will also be available throughout the month.

The Fallout game in question that's free via Prime Gaming in May is Fallout 3, but better than that, it's Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition which means that you get some of the best DLCs in the entire Fallout franchise as well. Discussions about the best Fallout games in the series typically end up in a Fallout 3 vs. Fallout New Vegas debate, but if you got Fallout New Vegas for free through Prime Gaming some time ago when it was available or bought it during the massive Fallout sales, you've gotten great deals on them already, no debate needed. And amid your main game escapades, the Fallout 3 DLCs which include Operation Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta should keep you even busier.

The free Prime Gaming games for May 2024 can be found below alongside details on the dates they'll be available and the platforms through which you'll redeem the games' codes.

Free Prime Gaming Games for May 2024

Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition [May 2nd, GOG Code]

LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars [May 2nd, GOG Code]

Dark City: International Intrigue [May 9th, Amazon Games App]

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition [May 9th, GOG Code]

Nine Witches: Family Disruption [May 9th, Amazon Games App]

Electrician Simulator [May 9th, Epic Games Store]

100 Doors Games: Escape from School [May 16th, Legacy Games Code]

The Forgotten City [May 16th, Amazon Games App]

Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past [May 23rd, Amazon Games App]

Of those games, many are several, several years old at this point like Fallout 3 and LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars, but those plus Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition alone should keep you pretty busy. They're thankfully all through the same launcher as well this time even if Prime Gaming's once again spread out the other codes amid various platforms. Last month's free Prime Gaming games bucked the usual PC-only trend by giving away an Xbox game as well in the form of Fallout 76, but this month's free games are back to being only available via PC.

Amazon's free Prime Gaming game giveaways for May start today on May 2nd and will continue throughout the rest of the month.