Destiny 2: Guided Games Goes Live, But Not Without Issues

The Guided Games feature has only just gone live after the recent release of Destiny 2, and though its intentions are good – the launch was not as smooth as Bungie would have liked. Guided Games is there effectively to help players match up with other more seasoned Strike and Raid teams. This is also a great idea for recruitment – a “try before you buy”, but with players. That is, if it worked properly.

Several complaints that players and their Guardians are having is that the Guide doesn’t work quite the way it is supposed to. The feature has Guides, Seekers, and an LFG (Looking For Game) mode. Seekers are for those in search of a fire team, whereas Guides are for those already established teams looking for an additional player. Many are saying that the feature isn’t as selective as it advertises itself to be – that it is more of basic matchmaking system versus an intelligent selection based on skill.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bungie has already stated that they did not want a standard matchmaking system, especially so for raids, so they have created what’s called the Oathkeeper score to track dedication. Despite well intentions, many are accusing the Oathkeeper score does not do an effective job at weeding out those casual players that are not heeding in-game goals. “It’s just a game,” but raids and strikes are no joke. They require serious teamwork, dedication, and skill for a successful completion. Apparently the Oathkeeper is doing nothing to punish bad behavior, therefore it is easier for “quitters” and casuals to infiltrate serious fireteams.

Another complaint seen with a game that features many components reliant upon communication is that of regional issues. An outstanding number of players have reported that they are being matched up with those that do not speak the same language at all due to no region restriction in place. Mics are required for Guided Games, but they don’t really serve their purpose if team members aren’t speaking the same language.

It is early in the feature’s release, Bungie has been very quick to the draw with patch fixes so. Despite the issues reported, for those interested in the Guide Games feature; it is live now.

Destiny 2 is available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 now, with a PC release slated for October 26th.