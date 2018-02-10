Destiny 2 Hot Fix Notes, What’s Next on the Repair List

Earlier today we talked about Bungie’s plans to make Destiny 2’s raid system more alluring. While they are planning on making improvements to the MMO content-wise, there are still technical details that require attention as well. Just like with any online game, there are a few hot fixes that need to be implemented and server maintenance to schedule. Here’s what’s been addressed so far and what’s next on the fix list:

“In the 1.1.2.1 Hot Fix, we’ve fixed the underlying issue that caused the Lost Sector chest exploit. Players can now only open the boss chest once after killing a Lost Sector boss, as was originally intended. The chest may still respawn if you leave and return rapidly (due to a larger issue with our activity tech that would require significant changes to fix) but you won’t be able to open it again. You’ll get the ‘code required’ prompt unless the boss also respawns and you defeat them again. We’ve also completely removed the reward throttle from Lost Sectors as it is no longer necessary and we agree it was a poor player experience.

We want to acknowledge all of the interest we’ve seen from players in us expanding the Lost Sectors system. We agree and are currently looking into ways to do that. We’re not yet sure what form it will take and we don’t have anything specific to talk about yet, but it’s something we’re working towards. Look out for someone to talk about that in a future TWAB when we have more solid plans to share.

The next download arrives on Tuesday. Destiny Player Support will be on station to monitor your progress in installing the bits. Which is the perfect segue into…”

With the Crimson Days event coming up, their usual scheduled maintenance and downtime is slated to being on February 13th. Bungie outlined exactly when services will be unavailable, as well as important event information that players need to know:

On Tuesday February 13, Destiny 2 Hotfix 1.1.2.1 will be deployed to address timeouts on Lost Sector chests. There will be a period of maintenance before this hotfix becomes available. For times, please see below:

8 AM Pacific – 1600 UTC

Destiny server maintenance is scheduled to begin

Players may no longer sign in to Destiny services

Players still in Destiny 2 activities will be returned to the title screen

Destiny server maintenance is scheduled to conclude

Destiny 2 Hotfix 1.1.2.1 will be available to download and install

Crimson Days will begin as soon as maintenance concludes

Crimson Days Vital Information

Immediately after maintenance completion, Crimson Days will become available to all Destiny 2 players. The following items are potential points of confusion that players may experience during this event, and we’d like to give a heads up.

Welcome to Crimson Days Waypoint: Under some circumstances, players may not receive a waypoint leading them to Tower vendors for the “Welcome to Crimson Days” Milestone. Players may still complete these steps by simply speaking with the Tower vendor listed in the milestone.

Crucible Tokens in Loot Stream: Upon completion of a Crimson Days Crucible match, post-game rewards may push Crucible Tokens out of view in the player’s loot stream. Players should always receive Crucible Tokens upon Crimson Days match completion and may find them in their Consumables inventory.