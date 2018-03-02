Destiny 2 Brings Back the First Game’s Iron Banner, Addresses Spawning “Woes”

Bungie continues to chip away at their huge 2018 outline to make Destiny 2 the gaming experience players want. It’s a slow process, there are quite a lot of changes to tackle, but much of it revolves around want fans loved about the first game. In an effort to bring back what fans miss, Bungie is bringing back the first Destiny’s Iron Banner into the sequel.

In the latest blog update, the team discussed not only the Fe Iron Banner, but also talked a little more about the repawning bug players keep reporting. But first, let’s talk Iron Banner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a recent update from Bungie themselves:

After the faction leaders pack up to leave the Tower, Saladin will be passing them in the Hanger as he makes his return. It’s time to relight the burning shield and prepare to battle your fellow Guardians.

Begins: Tuesday, March 6

Ends: Tuesday, March 13

The game is Clash!

Lord Saladin will have three featured weapons available for you to obtain directly from him. Here are his offerings:

“If you weren’t able to finish off the challenges required to unlock all of your ornaments during the last event, your progress will carry over. So start punching everyone you see to earn that chest ornament!”

The team has also promised that tons more changes are underway for both the Iron Banner and the Crucible, but before that happens, they want to address some of the more immediate issues like the spawning bug. Here’s what they had to say:

“We are always squashing bugs in the live game. You can read about a few issues we fixed with the 1.1.3 Update earlier this week. Some bugs are proving tougher to fix. If you are a raider, you may have experienced an issue we are currently investigating that causes some members of your fireteam to not spawn back in after a wipe. We haven’t solved the problem yet, but we asked Raid Test Lead John Guesnier to shed some light on this bug and some possible workarounds while we work on a fix.

“John: Hello, I’m the Raids Test Lead for Destiny 2. I understand how frustrating it can be when players frequently encounter an issue in our raids. Nobody takes it more to heart than the Test team. Creating complex encounters that function as expected is the pinnacle of what the Raid team strives for in every release.”

“Our Raid team is made up of team members from all disciplines, and when an issue can be identified and fixed by scripting (what we call a content fix), we can make that fix without pulling too many resources from what we want to share with players next. When an issue needs to be fixed by an engineer (what we call a code fix), a solution becomes much more difficult to find, as it touches all systems within Destiny 2—not just a specific activity.

“The issue where players do not respawn in the “Leviathan” raid is a memory issue due to the size and complexity of the activity, and it will require a code fix. It is caused when a fireteam splits up across large distances while others remain back and swap out their gear. This has seemed to be occurring more often in recent weeks because we have updated our loot tables in order to make the “Leviathan” raid a more rewarding experience, with more incentives to return to. We are still investigating a code fix for the problem.”

“In the meantime, you can avoid this issue by sticking together as a team while trying out your sweet new loot. We realize that this is not an acceptable fix, but we wanted to give you info on how you can try to mitigate the issue while we work on it. If you do happen to hit this issue even following those steps, then reequipping the armor set you had when you spawned into the activity may return your Guardian to action.”

Hopefully with each update Bungie can regain some of the love lost with their playerbase. It’s a slow process but it’s obvious they are dedicated. In the meantime, Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

(via Bungie)