Destiny 2 Reveals New Collab With Mass Effect

Destiny 2 and Mass Effect are soon going to cross over as part of a new collaboration. As Destiny 2 has continued to be updated with new content over time, Bungie has started to collab with other major video game franchises. In recent years, this has resulted in cosmetics tied to God of War, Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Witcher all coming to the first-person shooter. Now, this trend will be continuing once again in the coming month when a slew of Mass Effect-related items will join the game.

Rolling out on February 13, Destiny 2 will be getting three new skins that resemble the looks of characters from the original Mass Effect trilogy. One skin each will be tied to the Hunter, Warlock, and Titan classes but all three will be sold in a single package called the "Normandy Crew Bundle." Outside of these skins, a couple of other Mass Effect cosmetics will also be up for grabs that all players can snag for free.

"The Normandy Crew Bundle will be available at the Eververse store in-game and will include a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armor set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks," reads Bungie's official press release of the crossover. "In celebration of the partnership, all players will be able to claim the Alliance Requisitions Bundle, including the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow, which will be available at no cost. Players can also get the Omni Strike finisher and Flux Dance emote for Silver."

Join the Normandy crew.



Inspired by Commander Shepard, Garrus Vakarian, Liara T'Soni, and more from the Systems Alliance, arriving via mass relay in Destiny 2 on Feb. 13. pic.twitter.com/h47SeZ7T46 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) January 30, 2024

While it's cool to see Mass Effect items coming to Destiny 2, the bigger question that fans continue to have with the game is associated with its next expansion. Originally slated to launch in February, Bungie announced in the final months of 2023 that it was delaying The Final Shape, the next wave of DLC for Destiny 2, to June 2024. In the wake of this delay, Destiny 2 has struggled to find its footing. Hopefully for Bungie, this Mass Effect collab sparks some newfound interest in February.

What do you think about this new clash between Destiny and Mass Effect? And will you be looking to buy these cosmetics for yourself this coming month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out on social media at @MooreMan12.