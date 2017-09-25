Destiny 2 Private Matches Coming Soon, Hints Bungie

It took years for the first Destiny to release Private Matches into the game and the newly added PvP type seemed to be very well-received. Because of this, it was a little surprising that Destiny 2 launched without the inclusion of Private Matches. Good news, however; according to an icon found within the Tower, it is looking likely that Private Matches are on the way.

What made Private Matches enjoyable in the first game is that those players that truly loved the PvP style could then make a unique group of their own with tailored rules for each PvP match. This was also a huge milestone for the franchise and made the leap into eSports doable.

The Bungie sequel has only just launched on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for October, but at present the options are limited regarding PvP. Because of this, the likelihood of Private Matches on their way is exciting for those looking for more post-game content. Though after the campaign, there is plenty to do – some just want some good ‘ol fashioned PvP.

The potential discovery of the new addition comes from talking to Lord Shaxx in the Tower that becomes available after completing the campaign. When players walk in, he can be seen looking at three screens and one of them bears an icon used to mark Private Matches in the first Destiny.

Given the other two monitors have icons for Quickplay and Competitive, it is a good indicator for things to come. As with anything that does not come straight from the developer in an official statement, take this with a grain of salt but Bungie is known for hiding little hints within their maps. Knowing their affinity for easter eggs, it would not be a surprise if this was Bungie’s way of saying ‘Look, it’s coming guys – new modes are coming!’

So why the delay? Well, given that PC isn’t releasing until the end of October; it is very possible that they are waiting until the title is available for all platforms before Private Matches goes live. After the scheduled maintenance wrapped up earlier today, it is interesting to see when this sought after feature will be making its way to the shooter.

Destiny 2 is available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 now, with PC launching on October 24th.