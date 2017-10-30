Destiny 2’s Second Expansion Release Window Revealed

So you may have seen the news today about the first major expansion for Destiny 2, which is coming up this holiday season and offers a number of fresh challenges for you and your squad to take on. Curse of Osiris arrives on December 5th, and promises to keep players busy enough through the holidays. With that, you won’t have to wait too long for the second expansion.

Thanks to a little blip featured at the end of the trailer (which you can see above), we have a rough idea of when we can expect the second expansion for Destiny 2. According to the trailer, it’s coming in spring 2018. It’s a bit odd, because an earlier variation of the trailer showed Autumn 2018. It looks like Bungie moved things up to keep things moving along in the game, possibly to make sure people don’t grow tired over the several months lapse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This could just be a placeholder, as Bungie and Activision are no doubt holding off on details until Curse of Osiris is well into release. That makes sense – building excitement for what’s coming first, then go from there.

Details are minimal at this point, as the second expansion doesn’t even have an official name. (It’s merely being called “Expansion II”, though that’s obviously not its final title.) But it’ll be interesting to see what the team has planned for the game in-between expansions, as we’re basically talking a few months between the two. Hopefully, we’ll get more clarity from Bungie in terms of a better release date and, more importantly, a layout of what lies ahead, in terms of new Raids, new Crucible events and what have you. The company did promise more content for Destiny 2, after all, so it’s a given.

For now, though, all eyes are on Curse of Osiris, as it promises to be a huge addition to the game, with hours of new gameplay to offer. And it’ll be on PS4 first this December, followed by a release on PC and Xbox One sometime in early 2018.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.