Bungie Hints at Destiny 3’s Far Away Release Date

Destiny 3 is coming, Bungie has already confirmed that. Further, when it does arrive, it will almost certainly be via the PS5 and Xbox Series X. In other words, it’s a next-gen game. However, while next-gen is right around the corner, it sounds like Destiny 3 is not. Speaking to PCGamesN, the studio’s communications director, David Dague relayed that the team at Bungie is focused on Destiny 2, and while it has some cool stuff in the pipeline pertaining to Destiny 3, we won’t be seeing it anytime soon.

“I don’t have any good announcements to make about the next bold moves we’ll make in the franchise,” said Dague when asked about Destiny 3. “Right now our commitment and our attention is to make the seasons that will unfold over the course of the next year interesting and sustain a perennial story arc that will keep players engaged.”

The director of communications continued:

“I understand the question you’re asking and it’s certainly an interesting one, and we’ll have a lot of cool stuff to say on that later, but I’m afraid that moment will have to wait a little bit longer.”

As you may know, the first Destiny hit three years prior to Destiny 2, which launched back in 2017. This has led many fans to speculate the next installment will hit sometime fall 2020, but it doesn’t look like that will happen, which isn’t very surprising, after all releasing around consoles launching can be tricky business. It’s much safer to hit the following fall, which is exactly what Destiny did on the PS4 and Xbox One. That doesn’t mean Destiny 3 will hit fall 2021, but if I was a betting man, that’s when and where I would place my bets.

