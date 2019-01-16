Save 60% On the ‘Destiny’ Titan Hanged Man Shader Exclusive Figure

When ThreeA’s super high end Destiny Titan – The Hanged Man Shader ThinkGeek exclusive figure went up for pre-order in February of last year, it cost $229.99. The price was eventually dropped to $200, but you can get it today for $79.99 with free shipping when you use the code 50TIN at checkout.

The discount comes as part of a massive sale that drops the price of each item by 50% when you use the code. Not surprisingly, the Destiny Titan figure is at the top of ThinkGeek’s bestseller list right now, so jump on it before they sell out or the clearance sale ends. The official description and spec list for the figure is available below.

“If ever there was a personification of defender, the Titan class is it. We had to do it justice with a proper figure. Everything from the classic guns and full body heavy armor, all the way to the iconic mark cloth piece on the hip. Trust us, this Titan is ready to throw down and shoot some aliens.”

“Celebrate your love of Destiny with this 1:6 scale figure of the Titan hero class. Comes complete with the Hawkmoon and Deviant Gravity-A guns, as well as the Hammer of Sol, Dread Explorer Shell, and two interchangeable hands. This figure is fully articulated so you can pose it in the most heroic way possible“.

Product Specifications:

• ThreeA x Destiny Titan Figure – The Hanged Man Shader Exclusive

• Officially-licensed Destiny merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• 1:6 scale figure of a Titan from Destiny

• Features armor with battle worn edges so you know this Titan has seen some action

• Includes: Dread Explorer Shell, Hawkmoon, Deviant Gravity-A, Hammer of Sol, and two interchangeable hands

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

