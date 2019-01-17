First Wave of ‘Detective Pikachu’ Merchandise Revealed

The Pokemon Company has revealed tons of new merchandise that will tie into the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie.

Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced a huge line of merchandise for the upcoming live-action Detective Pikachu movie, including a deerstalker cap featuring Pikachu ears and an entire line of Detective Pikachu-themed Pokemon cards. The new merchandise will hit shelves ahead of the movie’s release on May 10th.

The most popular items will likely be the special 26-card set of Pokemon Trading Cards based on Detective Pikachu movie. Each card will feature Pokemon depicted in their CGI likenesses. Included in the set are GX-cards of Charizard and Greninja, both of which look frightening and overpowering in their movie forms.

The online Pokemon Center website will be the exclusive home for some of the merchandise, including an adorable Detective Pikachu Deerstalker cap and apparel and accessories based on several scenes and locations from the movie. The Pokemon Center will have apparel based on Hi-Hat Cafe, the Ryme City Police Department, and a Ryme City 10-Year Anniversary Parade featured in the movie. You can check out the deerstalker hat below:

Yes I am getting this hat from the Pokémon Center pic.twitter.com/4kenGc3LNO — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) January 17, 2019

Other merchandise includes a Detective Pikachu plush made by Wicked Cool Toys and a new line of Mega Construx sets based on scenes and characters from the movie. The Detective Pikachu plush will talk, has motorized ears, has two modes – a “Detective Pikachu” mode that talks in English and a Pikachu mode that talks in….Pikachu. Wicked Cool Toys is also releasing 2-inch scale figures of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Psyduck based on their appearances in the Detective Pikachu movie. The Mega Construx sets include buildable versions of Detective Pikachu and Mr. Mime.

The Pokemon Company also announced that additional licensed apparel and home decor will be available closer to the movie’s release, along with books based on the movie and a “making of” coffee table book.

Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, will hit theaters on May 10th.