Xbox Game Pass May Titles Include a Tomb Raider Classic, Day One Kitties, and More

A new month is nearly upon us, and for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, that means new games to check out. This morning, Xbox revealed a new batch that will be made available in the first half of May, and so far, it seems like things are off to a pretty quiet start. While this group does include a day one release, two of the games on the list were previously made available on the service, but were subsequently removed. As such, longtime subscribers might not have as much to look forward to. The following games will be added to Xbox Game Pass over the next two weeks:

April 30th- Have a Nice Death (Console, PC, Cloud)

May 2nd- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

May 7th- Kona II: Brume (Console, PC, Cloud)

May 9th- Little Kitty, Big City (Console, PC, Cloud)

May 14th- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Console, Cloud, PC)

A Pair of Returning Classics

While some of these games might not be exciting as they've previously been available on the service, those that haven't played them before are in for a treat. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition offers an origin story for Lara Croft, and launched a very well-received trilogy of games. For fans looking to get into the series, there's no better starting point, and it's particularly welcome news since Shadow of the Tomb Raider was made available on Game Pass earlier this month.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is also making a Game Pass return, but it's also a critically-acclaimed game. Directed by Josef Fares (It Takes Two), the game has players controlling two brothers at the same time, using their different skills to solve puzzles.

A New Game Pass Day One Release

When Little Kitty, Big City arrives on Xbox Game Pass, it will be a day one arrival. An open-world game where players take on the role of a lost kitten, Little Kitty, Big City has drawn comparisons to Stray. While Stray featured a more realistic looking and darker world, Little Kitty, Bit City seems to be a lot brighter, and more light-hearted. Players can dress up their kitty in fun and silly outfits, and also cause mischief around the city. In that regard, it also seems to take some inspiration from Untitled Goose Game.

It remains to be seen whether Little Kitty, Big City will be nearly as enjoyable as Stray or Untitled Goose Game, but it's gotten a lot of positive attention over the last few weeks. The game received a significant focus during this month's Indie World Showcase on Nintendo Switch, and it seems like there are quite a few people eager to see how it plays. Hopefully the game will prove to be a fun new addition to the Xbox Game Pass library!

Are you excited about any of these new games coming to Xbox Game Pass? Which of these games do you plan on checking out?