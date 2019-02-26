‘Detective Pikachu’ Poster Reveals First Look at Mewtwo

A newly revealed Detective Pikachu poster gives fans their first look at Mewtwo in the upcoming movie.

Plenty of rumors have suggested that the main villain of the upcoming live action Detective Pikachu movie will be none other than Mewtwo, a Legendary Psychic-type Pokemon. Early posters for the movies have had Easter eggs about Mewtwo, but a poster released today clearly shows Mewtwo standing on top of a building. Here’s the full poster:

Ryme City, Best city. Case closed. But still open! Until #DetectivePikachu solves it! pic.twitter.com/OFOEVUZOWb — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) February 26, 2019

As you can see, Mewtwo is clearly standing on top of a building on the left side of the poster underneath a crane. In case your eagle eyes haven’t spotted Mewtwo, here’s a nice close-up of the Pokemon:

We’ll add that Mewtwo appears to having glowing purple eyes, similar to the Charizard shown attacking Detective Pikachu in a teaser trailer yesterday. This is a little more fuel for our theory that Mewtwo is somehow controlling Charizard in that scene.

Other Pokemon featured for the first time includes Snorlax, Treecko, Aipom, and Loudred. A new trailer is also set to be released later today.

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10th.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

