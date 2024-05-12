PlayStation Reportedly Founds New Internal Studio

It seems that PlayStation may have founded a new internal studio that it has yet to disclose to the public. Back in 2021, PlayStation announced a partnership with Deviation Games, a studio that had been established in 2020 by veteran Call of Duty developers. Unfortunately, Deviation didn't end up panning out which led to the studio shuttering just a couple of months back. Now, in the wake of this closure, Sony seems to have swooped in and has created a new studio that could be comprised of previous talent from Deviation Games.

According to Michael Anthony, a previous employee at Deviation Games, many of his former co-workers are now at PlayStation "working on an undisclosed IP." Further details about the nature of this project or what it might entail weren't given, but Deviation founder Jason Blundell seems to also be tied to this studio. If true, it raises questions about when Sony might announce this new division of PlayStation Studios and the game that is being created.

"I hear that a lot of previous Deviation Games employees have set up their own studio at Sony working on an undisclosed new IP," said Anthony in a post on LinkedIn. "All the people I see working there that have signed up are top class developers and hope that you can create a top class new IP with your studio that hopefully gives you all the time you need to create a quality product and not have to deal with red tape from previous projects."

If PlayStation has indeed created a new studio centered around Blundell, then it's likely that this company is working on a shooter of some sort. This is primarily expected due to Blundell's experience with the genre as he helped form the Call of Duty: Black Ops sub-series. Over the past few years, PlayStation has been attempting to create more live-service projects that can give the publisher renewed revenue for a long period of time. Given Blundell's added experience with making games of this type, it's likely that this is the sort of project that he would be helming for PlayStation.

[H/T VGC]