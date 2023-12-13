Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Giving Out Free Pokemon Via Mystery Gift Code

A new Mystery Gift code has been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This time around, players can use the code SEEY0U1NPALDEA to receive Gimmighoul in its Chest Form. The Pokemon will arrive in a Cherish Ball, and it will have the Upbeat Mark. When assigned, it will be referred to in battle as "Gimmighoul the Chipper." The Gimmighoul will arrive at Level 20 and will know just two moves: Astonish and Tackle. Like last month's Revaroom Mystery Gift, this Gimmighoul is being given out in celebration of a new episode of the Paldean Winds animated series, which was also released today.

Gimmighoul's original trainer is listed as "Paldea," and like the recent Revaroom, its description notes that it "came from the Pokemon animated show." Gimmighoul just has a standard Ghost Tera type, so players will have to use Tera Shards if they want to assign it something unique. All in all, this Mystery Gift isn't anything too special. However, it's worth it for players that haven't been able to get a Gimmighoul in the game yet, or those that want one that has the Upbeat Mark. Some Mystery Gifts last longer than others, and players will have a long time to redeem this one; the Gimmighoul code won't expire until November 30th, 2024 at 6:59 a.m. PT.

How to Redeem a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Mystery Gift codes are free items that can be redeemed online by anyone with a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. The process is very easy, and takes just about a minute or two. From the game's Main Menu, players must select Poke Portal, then Mystery Gift on the following screen. From there, select the option Get with Code/Password. The game will then connect to the internet and prompt the player to input the code. Players should be careful to input the code exactly as shown, noting the zero in the place of "O" and the number one in place of "I" in SEEY0U1NPALDEA. If the code has been entered correctly (and it hasn't already been redeemed), the player will receive Gimmighoul.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

(Photo: Pokemon)

This new Mystery Gift code arrives just hours ahead of the new DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Indigo Disk is part 2 of the game's paid expansion, The Hidden Mystery of Area Zero. The DLC will release on December 14th, but Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have not announced a specific time just yet. The Indigo Disk can only be played by those that have purchased the expansion, and players must also have completed the main game and The Teal Mask DLC. At this time, it does not look like any additional DLC will be released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we don't know about any Pokemon games set to release in 2024. Fans will probably have to wait until Pokemon Day on February 27th to learn what will come next!

How do you feel about this new Mystery Gift? Will you be claiming this free Gimmighoul? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!