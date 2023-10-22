Third Detective Pikachu Game Gets Another Hint from The Pokemon Company

This month saw the release of Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch. The sequel picked back up on the story from the 3DS game, as Tim Goodman and Detective Pikachu attempted to find the missing Harry. Since the game was announced, one of the biggest questions has been whether or not the series will wrap with this entry, or if we might see it continue. For the second time now, The Pokemon Company has kept open the possibility of a third game. Speaking to Famitsu (via Video Games Chronicle), president Tsunekazu Ishihara noted that a possible spin-off could happen.

"I can't make any promises at this point, but if Detective Pikachu Returns is well received and there is a great demand for it, there is room for a spin-off," said Ishihara.

Despite the idea that this chapter in Tim and Harry's story has come to an end, Creatures Inc managing director Hiroyuki Jinnai stated "the staff also love the talking old man Pikachu, so maybe there will be a different development from the main story?"

Detective Pikachu 3: What Comes Next

Ishihara's comments line up closely with what director Yasunori Yanagisawa told ComicBook.com last month. In an interview, Yanagisawa noted that "there is a desire to grow Detective Pikachu's story" and the team is "hoping that there's some continuation." It's difficult to say how that might play out, or what angle a third game might take. Given the fact that it took five years between the original game and its sequel, fans might be waiting a bit to see what comes next.

It's worth noting that this also comes down to actual demand. Reviews for Detective Pikachu Returns have been mixed since the game's arrival a few weeks ago. As of this writing, the Switch sequel has a Metacritic score of 66. That's not a terrible score, but a frequent complaint among reviewers and players is that it's too simple, offering little in the way of challenge. Should the sales prove strong enough for a third game, that could be an opportunity for growth for the development team.

Pokemon Spin-Offs

The fact that The Pokemon Company is clearly open to a third Detective Pikachu game is interesting, given how few Pokemon spin-offs have gotten that many entries. Beloved spin-offs like Pokemon Pinball and Pokemon Snap have each received just one sequel, and in the latter case, it took more than two decades for New Pokemon Snap's release. Pokemon Ranger got three games, making it one of the few exceptions. The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series has gotten a lot more games than most, including a remake that released on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Pokken Tournament has yet to receive a follow-up game, despite interest on the part of the game's director.

