New Detective Pikachu Returns Trailer Highlights Major Difference from the Movie

During today's Pokemon Presents, Detective Pikachu Returns got a major focus ahead of the game's Nintendo Switch release on October 6th. The video offered new details on the game's plot, which will see Detective Pikachu continuing the search for his missing partner, Harry Goodman. On this quest, he'll be working with Tim Goodman once again, as well as other members of the Goodman family, including his mother Irene, and his sister Sophia. In a change from the previous game, Pikachu will have other Pokemon that he'll be partnering with, including a Growlithe that can track scents and a Darmanitan that can add some extra muscle!

The new trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns can be found below.

Detective Pikachu Returns is a sequel to the 2016 game that originally released on Nintendo 3DS. The game ended on a cliffhanger, with Tim's father still missing. The game provided the inspiration for the live-action movie, which did offer a resolution to the story. However, The Pokemon Company did note that the ending to the game's story will not play out in the same way that it does in the film. We can already see some big differences in the trailer, including the fact that Tim's mother is alive and well. We've also seen several Pokemon that weren't in the movie, including Raboot.

The conclusion of the Detective Pikachu live-action film revealed that the talking Pikachu had Harry's consciousness inside it. It will be interesting to see if that element remains in Detective Pikachu Returns, or if we'll get a different explanation for why Tim and Pikachu are able to communicate. Hopefully the Nintendo Switch game will also offer some background on what happened in the first game, to help catch up players that missed the original when it released on 3DS. As of this writing, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have offered no information on whether we might see the original game released on Switch at some point, but it would seem like a smart move!

Are you looking forward to Detective Pikachu Returns? What do you think of this new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!