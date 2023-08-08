Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Reveals New Pokemon, New Release Date

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC will feature several new Pokemon, including several new Legendary Paradox Pokemon. Today, The Pokemon Company revealed the new Pokemon Dipplin, a new Pokemon that is a regional evolution of Applin, and a new Pokemon called Archaludon, which is the evolved form of Duraludon. Two new Legendary Paradox Pokemon were also teased, based on Raikou and Coballion. Furthermore, the Teal Mask release date was announced, with the first DLC coming out on September 13th.

The new DLC features four Pokemon based on the Mamotaro legend, with players encountering Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti in the new region on their way to confront the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon in the brand new area of Kitakami. The DLC will also feature a traditional festival similar to a Japanese summer festival. Several new minigames were also revealed, including one involving a photo contest and one that involves riding either Koraidon or Miraidon through riding challenges.

The Teal Mask is the first part of two DLC expansions planned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The second, called The Indigo Disk, will see the players travel to Blueberry Academy as exchange students. In addition to focusing on battling, the second DLC will also introduce Terapagos, the Pokemon responsible for the Terastallization phenomenon with unknown ties to the Area Zero in the middle of the Paldea region.

Also announced during the Pokemon Presents are two new events for the game – a Mewtwo 7-Star raid and a Mew giveaway. Mew will be given out starting today, while the Mewtwo raid starts on September 1st. Interestingly, Mew will be powered up during Mewtwo raids, receiving significant buffs to HP and core stats if its used in the battle.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available on the Nintendo Switch now. The Teal Mask will be released on September 13th, while The Indigo Disk will be released in Winter 2023.