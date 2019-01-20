Ryan Reynolds Teases New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Sneak Peek

Pokemon fans should keep their eyes out for a new look at the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie later today.

Earlier this morning, Ryan Reynolds teased that Fox will air either a sneak peek or a new trailer of Detective Pikachu during today’s NFC Championship game. The game, which pits the Los Angeles Rams against the New Orleans Saints, will start at 3:05 PM. It’s unclear whether this will be a new trailer, or just a tease of a longer trailer that will be released later this month.

It’s been two months since Warner Bros. Pictures released their first look at Detective Pikachu, the first ever live-action Pokemon movie. Reynolds will star as the voice of the titular character, a gruff Pikachu that solves crimes with the help of his human partner (played by Justice Smith.) The first trailer broke the Internet with its surprising mix of humor and delightful weirdness, along with its many “realistic” Pokemon.

However, there’s still a ton we don’t know about the new movie – including its central villain. Fans are even debating over whether the movie will be PG or PG-13! A new trailer could provide a lot of valuable insight and expose Detective Pikachu to an even bigger audience, since last year’s NFC Championship game had over 24 million views.

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.