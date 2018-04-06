Detroit: Become Human Cast Interview Will Have You Ask What It Truly Means to be Human

Get a glimpse at the humans behind the androids in the latest cast interview for the upcoming title, Detroit: Become Human. When Detroit was first announced, hopeful gamers were instantly intrigued by the stunning realism and the harsh realities of man vs. machine, consciousness vs. basic reaction, right vs. wrong. The dualistic nature driven hard into the narrative’s framework instantly enthralled PlayStation players all over the world, and we’ve had several amazing looks into the upcoming game since then. The latest video to encapsulate our excitement centers around a cast interview with the voices behind these intricate characters.

The video, seen above, discusses in detail what happens when a society becomes reliant on these androids and what it means to be human. “Realizing you actually deserve better” serves as a foundation to these characters in their journey to harnessing their right to exist. What it means to be human, what is at the basis of consciousness, and is being “right” a right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The philosophical themes in this game is what initially drew me to it. It’s not just an adventure, it’s a lesson. It’s something that is meant to rip you from your comfort zone, question everything you know, and rebuild this thought of “what is” and what might not be.

Detroit: Become Human promises a thrilling narrative rife with choices that matter. Even the most simplest of decisions could have outstanding consequences. Players will be forced to face what they are comfortable with, what they know, and their own boundaries regarding reality. The actors behind these incredibly in-depth characters share their own experience with this journey, and it’s one that we know will live up to the excitement surrounding it.

Detroit: Become Human is easily one of my most anticipated games to come out this year, it has so much incredible potential and we can’t wait to see even more! The tumultuous adventure begins on PlayStation 4 this May 25th.

Are you excited to see these characters in action? What about what we’ve seen so far intrigues you the most? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below while we wait to discover what it truly means to be human.