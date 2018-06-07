Detroit: Become Human Explained In Under a Minute

Detroit: Become Human recently released exclusively for PlayStation 4 and the latest existential title from Quantic Dream has many layers to its sordid tale. In a society perverted by convenience, players are tasked with learning what it means to truly be human through the eyes of three AI as their consciousness evolves. It’s a pretty heavy theme and some of the narrative directions are dark and unforgiving, but for those looking to jump in – you might some help with knowing what’s going on.

Every choice matters, so going in with some knowledge wouldn’t be the worst thing. Thanks to one of my favourite YouTube channels, the lore behind Detroit: Become Human has been effectively explained in under a minute – with a comedic twist, of course. This is the Lore channel we’re talking about, after all.

In an area where you can’t watch the video above? No worries! The creative team has also attached a transcript to make sure you can get your lore fix in no matter where you are:

By the early 21st century humans have become comfort-seeking, technology-dependent creatures. Cities like Detroit that were once beacons of the 20th century industrial revolution are now in economic decline. In response, benevolent tech company Cyber Life have created androids to do all our dirty work because that always ends well.



At the outset, androids improved life and reignited Detroit’s economy, but as more and more humans lost their jobs to their robotic counterparts, they’ve grown resentful. By 2038, androids permeate Detroit and tensions are at a tipping point. Not only that, some models are beginning to act outside of their programming.

Kara, despite exhibiting independent thought, is shipped off to her new owner against protocol. To make matters worse, she belongs to an abusive father and drug-addict. Kara will have to contend with her newfound emotions and decide between Alice’s safety or her coded duty.

To assist the police force with these kinds of anomalies, Cyber Life has activated Connor, a deviant-hunter with all the bells and whistles… but he’s partnered with an android-loathing alcoholic, Lt. Hank Anderson, which is totally not a situation where an android would go rogue.



But perhaps it’s all connected to RK200 model Markus. Treated as an equal by his owner, celebrated painter Carl Manfred, Markus begins to develop a soul and soon finds himself on a journey to liberate his brethren from their meatbag masters that could send him, and the rest of the world, into an android revolution.

Detroit: Become Human is now available exclusively on PlayStation 4.