‘Detroit Become Human’ Completely Transcribed by Fan, Creator Responds

Detroit: Become Human is a PlayStation 4 exclusive that presented the player with alternate perspectives on what it means to be human in a dystopian society. The existential game provided a rich narrative, one rife with consequence, and one dedicated fan decided to transcribe it all.

One thing that the game offered, other than its incredibly rich story with its predictably paced progression, was is its intense dialogue. Clearly a huge part of the story, there was so much subtext to every interaction telling a much deeper tale than what was on the surface. That’s why one player decided to transcribe the game in its entirety. That’s right: every line, interaction, joke, heart-crushing response – all there in black and white.

The impressively time-consuming feat even captured the attention of the game’s creator, David Cage. He took to his Twitter to share the link to the conscription with a message of encouragement:

A full text transcription of #DetroitBecomeHuman done by a fan.

A crazzy amount of work! Incredible job, guys!//t.co/mQqU4WdpJs — David Cage (@David__Cage) September 14, 2018

One of the members that helped to transcribe a few chapters added:

The creator was made by a user who preferred to be anonymous. They are very talented, and flattered by your (and Bryan’s) positive feedback! FyreDroid and I transcribed a few chapters, but 99% of credit goes to the really skilled anonymous transcriber. Props to them. Very helpful — LaddiePucky (@CHLadyPocky) September 14, 2018

The game was massive, which makes the decision to break this up into chapters all the more sensible. It’s unofficially the most official book yet, a total layout of the entire game and its character build up.

The transcription reads like any other script with a clear outline of who is speaking with context added in. It’s impressive and really goes to show how passionate fans can be about these phenomenal games being created!

For more about the game, which is available now on PlayStation 4:

“Enter the near-future metropolis of Detroit in 2038 – a city rejuvenated by the introduction of highly advanced androids that exist only to serve mankind. But that’s all about to change…

Step into the shoes of three distinct android characters as this brave new world teeters on the brink of chaos. Your decisions dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out. With thousands of choices and dozens of endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit?”