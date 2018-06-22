Devil May Cry 5 Is Already 75 Percent Complete

Officially — as in per Capcom — Devil May Cry 5 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in Spring 2019. However, last week we got word that the game is actually coming before the end of March that year.

Fast-forward to today, and we now know that the next installment in the action-RPG series is already 75 percent complete, which explains why it looked so good and complete when Capcom unveiled it during E3 earlier this month.

Word of the game’s development status comes way of Famitsu, who was revealed as much by Capcom.

In addition to being 75 percent done, Famitsu also provides a few insight and tidbits into the actual game. According to it, the unrevealed villain that Nero and Dante will be taking on is the strongest they’ve ever faced. Further, something mysterious is apparently undergoing in the Demon World.

Famitsu also reveals that more information about the game will be forthcoming this summer. What type of information, and when exactly this summer, wasn’t divulged.

It’s possible we will get a release date this summer, but it’s also possible we will just get a deeper dive into its gameplay, characters, story, and all the minutia fans of the series have been clamoring for since its reveal.

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read more on the game below:

A brand new entry in the legendary over-the-top action series comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in Spring 2019, complete with its signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly and original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have reunited to create the most over the top, technically advanced, utterly insane action experience of this generation.

Years have passed since the legions of hell have set foot in this world, but now a new demonic invasion has begun, and humanity’s last hope will rest in the hands of three lone demon hunters, each offering a radically different play style. United by fate and a thirst for vengeance, these demon hunters will have to face their demons in the hope to survive.

Key Features

Legendary action series returns – The 16 million unit selling series is back with original Director Hideaki Itsuno at the helm of development.

A battle of good and evil – A demonic invasion begins with the seeds of a “demon tree” taking root in Red Grave City. This hellish incursion attracts the attention of the young demon hunter, Nero, an ally of Dante who now finds himself without his demonic arm, the source of much of his power. The supernatural family drama also continues as Dante, the Son of Sparda, seeks revenge for his brother’s corruption and mother’s murder.

High octane stylized action – Featuring three playable characters each with a radically different stylish combat play style as they take on the city overrun with demons.

Groundbreaking graphics – Developed with Capcom’s in-house proprietary RE engine, the series continues to achieve new heights in fidelity with graphics that utilize photorealistic character designs and stunning lighting and environmental effects.

Take down the demonic invasion – Battle against epic bosses in adrenaline fueled fights across the over-run Red Grave City.

Demon hunter – Nero, one of the series main protagonists and a young demon hunter who has the blood of Sparda, heads to Red Grave City to face the hellish onslaught of demons, with weapons craftswoman and new partner-in-crime, Nico.

